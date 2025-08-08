Former WWE Champion to make AEW debut and rescue MJF from Hurt Syndicate's attack? Looking at the chances

MJF is at a crossroads now in AEW. Despite being the holder of the Casino Gauntlet contract, which guarantees a shot at the World Title, he has made more enemies.

Over the last few weeks, since he won the contract to challenge Hangman Adam Page for his title, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been kicked out by the Hurt Syndicate. While that was not surprising, what was intriguing was how quickly his exit from the group came to be.

Next week, MJF will have a promo battle with Hangman Adam Page, and there is every chance that it might get gatecrashed by the Hurt Syndicate, who will no doubt be hell bent on hurting him. In that case, a former WWE Champion could make his AEW debut to rescue Maxwell Jacob Friedman. That is none other than Braun Strowman.

Having the former Universal Champion on his side could boost Maxwell’s chances and also give Braun the perfect way to ease into AEW. He would be the muscle to his client’s brain, similar to how it was with Wardlow.

Sean @ThePastorSean @GSTATUS_WRIGHT I disagree. I want them to bring in Braun Strowman as MJF’s muscle

Konnan blasts how MJF was kicked out of the Hurt Syndicate

As mentioned earlier, Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s exit from the Hurt Syndicate came as a surprise because it happened so quickly.

Wrestling veteran Konnan has now hit back at the way Maxwell was kicked out and said that he hoped they could come up with something better. Speaking on a recent episode of his K100 podcast, Konnan said:

“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better.”

This rivalry is just starting, and it will be interesting to see where it will unfold in the near future.

