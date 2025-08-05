"What's Going On?" - AEW Blasted for Getting MJF Suddenly Removed from The Hurt Syndicate by WWE Veteran

A WWE veteran has blasted All Elite Wrestling for kicking MJF out of The Hurt Syndicate. This comes after the former AEW World Champion went through all the hoops only to be kicked out.Konnan is one of the most outspoken critics of wrestling, and he did not like what he saw with Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate. Since The Salt of the Earth won the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, he has had issues with Bobby Lashley. Last week on Dynamite, even Shelton Benjamin did not like the way he spoke, stating that the 29-year-old star is now out of the faction.While speaking on his K100 podcast, Konnan blasted the company for kicking Friedman out of The Hurt Syndicate and questioned what was going on.“Lashley threw him out last week with a thumbs down, and now Shelton threw him out. What's going on? I mean, you would think between MJF and what's this guy's name? MVP, you know they'd come up with something better.” [8:00 - 8:15]MJF speaks out after being kicked out of The Hurt SyndicateMJF is someone who does not like being out of the spotlight. That exact thing happened last week when he was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate.Friedman immediately took to X/Twitter after that happened and sent out a message for the world and the members of The Hurt Syndicate to see. In a very defiant tone, he wrote:“I’m not a coward. I’m a winner.”That is as clear a message as it can be, and it just goes to show that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is not affected by being kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate. This rivalry is just starting, and it will be interesting to see where it leads in the coming weeks and months.If you use quotes from this article, please credit the K100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.