Former WWE champion should retire Sting at AEW All In this year

WCW legend and WWE Hall of Famer Sting could be one of the marquee attractions of AEW's upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium. With the show being the biggest in the company's history, it would be the perfect stage for Malakai Black to retire the Icon.

Sting made his long-awaited debut for WWE nearly a decade ago. He faced Triple H in a huge clash at WrestleMania 31 before challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship at Night of Champions 2015. He suffered a career-ending neck injury and eventually left the company.

After joining AEW, the WCW legend made an in-ring return despite spending six years on the sidelines at his age. Fans were taken aback at how good Sting still was and the Vigilante pulled off some insane spots. However, he has spoken about 2023 being his retirement year in recent months.

This presents Tony Khan with an interesting dilemma about how to give a sensational send-off to one of the greatest wrestling stars of all time. Sting has shown his greatness with multiple gimmicks across his career, but Crow Sting is arguably his most iconic persona.

While not the same, Malakai Black's character has certain similarities in terms of both men deploying a dark theme to their characters. Moreover, the former NXT Champion would be catapulted to the top of the heel list in AEW if he were to send Sting into retirement at the biggest show in AEW history.

Former WWE star Sting's retirement is a priority for Tony Khan

Sting and Darby Allin have been unbeaten as a tag team since the former debuted for AEW in December 2020 at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Sting made his AEW debut at Winter is Coming!



youtu.be/4kv3qPGtSZM



#AEW @Sting 2 years ago today:Sting made his AEW debut at Winter is Coming! 2 years ago today:Sting made his AEW debut at Winter is Coming!➡️youtu.be/4kv3qPGtSZM#AEW @Sting https://t.co/gFrbGHb14A

His career is winding down at the age of 63, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his retirement is a priority for Tony Khan.

"A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment. My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway."

With All In already selling over 35,000 tickets, the signing of Goldberg along with Sting's retirement match would be an incredible selling point for fans.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes