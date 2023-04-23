WWE Hall of Famer's retirement set to be a "priority" for Tony Khan this year - Reports

Tony Khan has never shied away from bringing former WWE stars to AEW and showcasing them in a splendid manner. That is set to continue as he is reportedly prioritizing Sting's retirement this year.

Sting joined AEW on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2020. He was immediately aligned with Darby Allin, and the duo has been on a great run ever since. The Icon has wrestled exclusively in multi-man matches and is undefeated during his run so far.

The WCW legend's career was essentially over after sustained a debilitating injury against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015, but he made an in-ring comeback in 2021. The Vigilante has not held back either, pulling off some crazy spots over the last two years.

However, his career is winding down at the age of 63, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan is prioritizing the Stinger's retirement despite his interest in Goldberg.

"A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment. My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway."

Goldberg and WWE Hall of Famer Sting have wrestled each other many times

Goldberg and Sting were two of the biggest stars in the world during the peak of Monday Night Wars.

While WWE was firing on all cylinders with The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Mankind performing at the peak of their abilities, Sting and Goldberg were holding the fort for WCW.

During the late 90s, the two WCW megastars wrestled against and alongside each other multiple times. Their first-ever singles match came at the WCW House Show in Pittsburgh. It was for the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, with Goldberg coming out on top.

Their first televised match came on Nitro three months later for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, with the two-time WWE Universal Champion winning once again.

They wrestled each other in singles action four more times, but Sting never won. With Goldberg being a free agent, he could be the perfect retirement opponent for The Icon in AEW.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes