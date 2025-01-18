Former WWE champion to return after 1,353 days at Royal Rumble 2025 and immediately attack Cody Rhodes? Exploring the chances

With his contract reportedly expiring soon, a certain former WWE Superstar could make his way back to the company and pull off a grand return. Could he decide to reignite a past feud by going after Cody Rhodes?

Malakai Black has been a topic of conversation around the industry over the past week after it was revealed that he was done with AEW. He joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2021 after his five-year stint in WWE and has been there as the leader of the House of Black.

It has been reported that his contract will be up by February or March, and this could be just in time for an appearance at the Royal Rumble. He could kick off his comeback by going after Cody Rhodes the same way he did in AEW years ago. He has not been seen in WWE since SmackDown on May 21, 2021, where he cost Big E a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. He was released a few days later.

Trending

This would be a grand return for Malakai, and he would instantly be in the main event scene as a rival for The American Nightmare during the road to WrestleMania. Whether the company will pull the trigger on him becoming World Champion remains to be seen.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

WWE is still working on creative plans for the AEW star

The Stamford-based promotion has shown interest in Malakai and would be the frontrunner in bringing him in once his time with AEW comes to a close. Not only will he be joining his former company, but he'll also be working alongside his wife, Zelina Vega.

The Wrestling Observer has reported that the word within the company is that WWE creative is now in the process of thinking of ideas for the AEW star's return to the company. He went back and forth as a babyface and heel during his previous tenure and kept this going during his run in the Jacksonville-based promotion as well.

Expand Tweet

In a few weeks, the iconic Royal Rumble PLE is set to take place. Seeing the number of surprises fans have witnessed across the decades, there is a real possibility for Malakai Black's debut to take place then. Fans will just have to stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback