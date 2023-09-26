Former WWE Champion to return as a heel and confront Seth Rollins at Fastlane 2023? Looking at the tease

Seth Rollins has been on a roll ever since he became the WWE World Champion. The Architect has been having the time of his life after winning a big title, given that he was without one for a few years.

He has been involved in a bitter feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and the two will collide at WWE Fastlane next month. Much is riding on Rollins, and it will be a show of strength on his part if he can take down The King of Strong Style.

Seth, however, is expected to retain his coveted World title against Shinsuke, and when that happens, there does not appear to be a credible candidate to challenge him. That is where a former AEW man comes into the picture, who is none other than CM Punk.

Punk has been out of work since he got released by AEW earlier this month, and there has been a lot of speculation that the Second City Saint will go to WWE sooner rather than later.

If there is a chance of bringing Punk into the fold, Triple H should bite the bullet and bring him in to challenge Seth Rollins.

How can CM Punk confront Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins was on fire on RAW tonight and gave an impassioned promo to the fans. In that, he said that he was the ‘best in the world.’ That phrase is usually associated with none other than CM Punk.

If WWE brings in Punk in time for Fastlane, he can confront Rollins after he defeats Nakamura, thereby setting up a dream match.

Seth has made it very evident that he does not like CM Punk and should stay away from WWE. Considering that, the promotion can push the Second City Saint as a heel in his quest to gain revenge on Rollins.

That would make for great television and a perfect way to bed in Punk, who has been away from the company for over a decade.