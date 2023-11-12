Former WWE Champion to turn heel on AEW Dynamite next week? Exploring potential swerve

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who recently made his return on AEW TV could pull a major swerve by betraying his team and joining forces with the opponent next week on Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion in question is Paul Wight (fka Big Show). Wight made his surprising return on AEW Dynamite recently. He was revealed as the mystery partner for Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega for their Street fight against The Don Callis Family. Wight was unveiled as the answer to Powerhouse Hobbs.

Don Callis has assembled the team of Konosuke Takeshita, Will Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage for the street fight against Jericho, Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight. The encounter is set to take place next week on Dynamite. It will be the culmination of Don Callis' continued assault on The Golden Jets.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, a major tease took place on the most recent episode of Collision. Paul Wight joined the commentary team for Powerhouse Hobbs' match. Following Hobbs' victory, Don Callis approached Wight and offered him a position in his family. However, No More BS walked away from the offer.

Although Wight showed no interest in Callis' offer on Collision, this could be a major tease for him betraying Jericho and Omega during the street fight next week on Dynamite in order to officially join the "Don Callis Family." It would be interesting to see if it actually turns out to be the case.

The Golden Jets are slated for another big match at AEW Full Gear

Following the potentially brutal street fight on AEW Dynamite next week, The Golden Jets, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho have been booked for a high-profile tag team match at the Full Gear. The duo will take on The Young Bucks next Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The match was made official after the tension rose among The Elite, as Matt and Nick Jackson were not pleased to see Omega joining forces with their former rival, Jericho.

It remains to be seen how the story plays out after the big tag team encounter.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here