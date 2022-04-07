"He's as good as I thought he was" - Former WWE general manager opens up about the first time he saw Jon Moxley wrestle

Former NXT personality William Regal recently opened up about meeting Jon Moxley for the first time. The veteran met the AEW star in WWE's Developmental Territory Florida Championship Wrestling.

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose traveled the independent circuit for almost seven years before penning a WWE contract in 2011. Upon signing, Moxley was sent to FCW to enhance his skills before being unveiled on television.

While in FCW, Moxley would meet William Regal, who had been a fan of Jon's before the 36-year-old signed a WWE contract. Regal would even go on to feud with The Purveyor of Violence in FCW throughout 2011.

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, William Regal told the story of how he called upon Jon Moxley during an FCW showcase to analyze the latter's potential.

“Whoever was running it at the time said ‘Is there anybody looking at us, is there anybody you’d like to see?’ and I said ‘could we see Jon Moxley please?’ And there was a lot of people who were like ‘Who?’ He was just sat in the corner with a denim jacket, I mean just there the way he is and firstly, he just walked slowly through the crowd and climbed into the ring, I’m thinking, again because it’s my first day doing this, I’m thinking ‘I hope he’s as good as I’ve seen him be’ because otherwise going to look silly." (10:26-11:04)

According to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Regal knew as soon as Jon Moxley opened his mouth that the latter had immense potential.

"He started and he had a one minute promo and he started talking, and within 10 seconds I thought ‘Thank goodness for that, he’s as good as I thought he was.’ In 20 seconds, I have a thing where I can just scan everything and I’m looking round and everybody in the place, he had crushed everybody’s spirits because whatever they’d just done, this blew it out the water,” Regal said. (11:06-11:31)

Jon Moxley will be in action this Friday on AEW Rampage

William Regal will keep a close eye on Jon Moxley's match this Friday on AEW Rampage. The former AEW World Champion will take on the newly crowned ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta on the show.

Yuta is the man that Regal has had his eye on in recent weeks, thanks to the 25-year-old's performance against Blackpool Combat Club members Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Also, Bryan Danielson will be taking on Yuta's stablemate Trent Beretta in singles action on the show.

