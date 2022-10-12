"He's not got the same mentality" - Former WWE Intercontinental Champion points out key differences in top AEW star's heel character and Roddy Piper

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal laid out the differences between AEW star MJF's heel persona and Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

The 26-year-old sensation from Long Island, New York, has been drawing comparisons with Piper. Like "Hot Rod," who was one of the most hated wrestlers during his heyday, MJF also possesses the same ability by being a loudmouth and despicable to further generate heat from fans.

In an episode of Gentleman Villain, Regal admitted that The Salt of the Earth has the tools to become wrestling's megastar.

The former WWE Superstar proceeded to distinguish MJF and Piper's heel characters. Regal declared that Hot Rod would've easily identified Maxwell Jacob Friedman as a phony bad guy.

"Roddy Piper would have seen straight through him [MJF]. He [Piper] would have gone ‘this is a lad who’s not grown up the same as us.’ He’s not got the same mentality. You might think you’re a bad guy, you might want to act like a bad guy. But there’s a difference there’s a big difference and very few people know that. A lot of people who got through this job by just acting like a bad guy," Regal said. [H/T SEScoops]

Regal met MJF for the first time ever after confronting him last week on AEW Dynamite. The former brought out his signature brass knuckles to stop the latter's incoming assault on his Blackpool Combat Club protege, Wheeler Yuta.

AEW star MJF included WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper on his top five wrestlers list

During an interview with Barstool Sports' KFC Radio, MJF revealed his own version of wrestling's Mt. Rushmore.

Aside from naming WWE Hall of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper, he also mentioned legendary figures such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Rock on his list.

Cameron Cairns @CameronCairns87 The modern day Roddy Piper. It's Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF. Always having the crowd he performs in front of in his control. So good at being despised. You always take interest in what he's doing. He's the present and future. My favourite wrestler currently. The modern day Roddy Piper. It's Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF. Always having the crowd he performs in front of in his control. So good at being despised. You always take interest in what he's doing. He's the present and future. My favourite wrestler currently. https://t.co/lnT2kJyr8k

The Salt of the Earth is deemed the modern-day Hot Rod because of their identical approach to being a villain. It will be interesting to see if the AEW star surpasses the unprecedented heights set by the WWE Hall of Famer.

Do you think MJF is this generation's, Roddy Piper? Sound off in the comments section below.

