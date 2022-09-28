Top AEW heel names The Rock and 3 WWE legends in his Mount Rushmore of wrestling

AEW star MJF recently revealed that WWE legends The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Roddy Piper were in his Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The Rock, Stone Cold, and Triple H were all important figures during the Attitude Era in the late 90s as they were former WWE Champions. They were also instrumental in defeating Monday Nitro in a ratings battle called "Monday Night Wars."

Meanwhile, Piper was one of the trailblazers in the 1980s Golden Era and was part of the first WrestleMania when he teamed up with Paul Orndorff to face Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Speaking on KFC Radio on Barstool Sports, MJF meticulously chose The Brahma Bull, The Texas Rattle Snake, The Game, and The Hot Rod as his picks for his Mount Rushmore in pro wrestling. The Salt of the Earth added that he preferred to study all forms of wrestling from the 80s rather than the 90s Attitude Era.

"Triple H, Roddy Piper, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson & Stone Cold Steve Austin," MJF said. [H/T CagesideSeats]

The 26-year-old, however, didn't talk much about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan due to their controversies. He also gave the F word to Mick Foley and exclaimed that he's the most famous Long Island wrestler.

AEW star MJF gave his thoughts on WWE Head of Creative Triple H

In his appearance, last week on Rasslin, another Barstool Sports show, MJF had nothing but praise for his Mt. Rushmore pick, Triple H.

The Salt of the Earth even pointed out a physical similarity between him and The Game.

"Great guy, great guy. Honestly, I have a very large nose as well, and I think it has something to do with the amount of talent you have in the wrestling business," said MJF.

MJF's current AEW deal will end on January 1, 2024, even though he's reportedly got a pay hike. Following the contract expiration, the so-called "Bidding War of 2024" featuring Maxwell might ensue.

It will be interesting to see if Maxwell stays in AEW or ends up signing with WWE or some other company, depending on who will give him a lucrative offer.

