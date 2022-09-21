AEW star MJF shares his honest opinion on WWE legend Triple H

AEW star MJF recently spoke about WWE veteran Triple H, expressing a rather unique take on an apparent similarity between them.

Since Vince McMahon stepped away from the Stamford-based company's management, The Game has steadily risen to the ranks of the management order. He currently plays the role of Chief Content Officer, overseeing the company's Creative, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development, and Creative Services departments.

The brand has also seen several changes following Triple H's ascension to power. For instance, there is an increased focus on in-ring action. These changes have been primarily appreciated by pro wrestling fans as well.

Speaking about the veteran on Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’, MJF pointed out an interesting similarity between the two.

“Great guy, great guy. Honestly, I have a very large nose as well, and I think it has something to do with the amount of talent you have in the wrestling business.” (WrestleTalk)

It remains to be seen if Triple H will respond to MJF's comments in the future.

MJF recently made a surprising statement about the WWE veteran

The Salt of the Earth has not been shy in praising Triple H since the latter took over the reins in WWE.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, MJF admitted that the WWE programming under the new regime has been enjoyable.

"I think it's better and it's really good and I think our product is also better..." said Friedman. "But I think to say that kind of spits on the legacy of what VKM created."

Currently, Triple H is working on pushing the Stamford-based company to new heights. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what more he has planned for in the coming months.

