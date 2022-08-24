Triple H has already made a substantial change in WWE as Head of Creative

Triple H took over WWE's creative after Vince McMahon resigned and the product has already seen massive changes.

Hunter also serves as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, a role previously held by the dismissed John Laurinaitis. Triple H has brought back several former NXT Superstars and seems to be putting more focus on the in-ring aspects of RAW and SmackDown.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, both RAW and SmackDown have seen an increase in the amount of in-ring action per hour. The change has been rather drastic when compared to Vince McMahon's product, as there have been as many as 10-15 additional minutes of wrestling per hour of programming.

The August 1st edition of RAW saw 26 minutes of wrestling per hour. It was the first episode of the red brand following SummerSlam and featured two Triple Threat matches. In addition to the amount of time spent in the ring, WWE's ratings have also been on the rise this month.

August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020.

August isn't over but Raw is currently averaging 2 million viewers for the month for the first time since March 2020. Raw is currently the only wrestling show up so far in August year-over-year in both total viewership and P18-49.

Vince Russo has been critical of Triple H's booking in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed Triple H's booking during Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show following last night's edition of the red brand.

On last night's episode of RAW, Dexter Lumis appeared once again, but this time did not target AJ Styles. Another man grabbed at Styles from behind the barricade and was escorted away.

This was apparently a distraction planned by Dexter as it allowed him to isolate The Miz near the barricade. Dexter grabbed The Miz from behind and dragged him out of Scotiabank Arena.

Vince was critical of this segment and claimed that the promotion failed to follow up on the kidnapping:

"We don't even get a follow-up. So if nobody on that show is gonna give a crap about the welfare of The Miz, guess what? I'm not either, bro. He took him... Maybe he took him to Bob's Big Boy. I don't know where he took him. Obviously nobody cares, bro," said Russo.

Russo was also very critical of the promo between Bayley's faction and Trish Stratus on last night's RAW. You can check out those comments here.

The buzz surrounding the product right now is incredible and many fans haven't been this excited in some time. It will be interesting to see if the promotion can maintain that moving forward under the leadership of Triple H.

Do you want more in-ring action or more promos on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

