"Nobody cares" - Ex-WWE personality criticizes Triple H's recent booking of former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently criticized Triple H and the WWE creative team's booking of The Miz.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, former NXT star Dexter Lumis once again made his presence known as he kidnapped The Miz during a tag team match which also featured Ciampa, Bobby Lashley, and AJ Styles.

The former WWE Champion was dragged into the backstage area but there were no updates on him later in the show. Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE failed to follow up on The Miz's kidnapping:

"We don't even get a follow-up. So if nobody on that show is gonna give a crap about the welfare of The Miz, guess what? I'm not either, bro. He took him... Maybe he took him to Bob's Big Boy. I don't know where he took him. Obviously nobody cares, bro," said Russo. [31:30-32:00]

Vince Russo criticized Triple H for not changing WWE's promo style

During the same edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo continued his criticism toward Triple H and his inability to change WWE's promo style.

The wrestling veteran wasn't a fan of this week's opening segment of RAW featuring Bayley and Damage CTRL coming face-to-face with Trish Stratus. Russo said:

"I don't want to hear one word from anybody. I don't care if you're Sportskeeda Nation; I don't care if you're my worst enemy," said Russo. "I don't want to hear anybody about how the dialogue and verbiage has changed for the better under Triple H. 'There's three of us and two of you.' Like, are you freaking kidding me? Really? This is the riveting dialog that Triple H is bringing to the table? Literally? Come on, man!"

Since taking over the creative team, The Game has brought back some notable names to the company. On this week's show, Johnny Gargano also returned and it remains to be seen if more names will follow soon.

