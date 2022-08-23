"This is the riveting dialog that Triple H is bringing to the table?" - Veteran blasts WWE for not changing its promo style (Exclusive)

Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Vince Russo feels WWE has not made any significant changes to its promo verbiage since Triple H took charge as the Head of Creative.

Recent reports revealed that WWE had loosened its restrictions regarding using certain banned words and phrases. Fans expect talent to get more freedom to express themselves on TV under Triple H; however, Russo believes that the company is yet to shift to a different and more compelling promo style.

The former WWE writer did not enjoy this week's opening segment, which featured Bayley's faction engaging in a war of words with Trish Stratus and other top female babyfaces from Monday Night RAW.

Vince Russo explained his issues with the angle on Legion of RAW, as you can see below:

"I don't want to hear one word from anybody. I don't care if you're Sportskeeda Nation; I don't care if you're my worst enemy," said Russo. "I don't want to hear anybody about how the dialogue and verbiage has changed for the better under Triple H. 'There's three of us and two of you.' Like, are you freaking kidding me? Really? This is the riveting dialog that Triple H is bringing to the table? Literally? Come on, man!" [11:33 - 12:15]

Vince Russo liked Trish Stratus' WWE return but wasn't a fan of Bayley's stable on RAW

Trish Stratus expectedly got a rousing welcome from her hometown fans in Toronto as she kicked off RAW after Seth Rollins and Riddle's intense brawl.

The WWE Hall of Famer was soon interrupted by Bayley and her faction members, setting the stage for the arrival of some babyface reinforcements. The segment ended with Stratus getting the much-needed backup from Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

WWE successfully got a massive pop by getting Trish Stratus back for a special one-off appearance, and Vince Russo spoke positively about her return. However, Vince is still not convinced by the potential of Bayley's team, as he added below:

"Oh yeah, she (Trish Stratus) looked great. But I mean, come on, you guys! Stop it already! This is so grade-school, insult-my-intelligence. Why are you on my television screen? One of those sky sisters looks like she doesn't have a clue. She looks like she doesn't even know what she is doing out there. What are we doing here, bro?" [12:21 - 12:48]

Do you see Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky achieving long-term success as a faction? Share your views in the comments section below.

