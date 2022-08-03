Major change in WWE's promo style is underway

Reportedly, a change in the way promos in WWE are done has been ongoing for a few weeks.

Over the last few years, promos cut by talent have been heavily scripted. Many fans and others in the business have criticized the practice, claiming that scripting promos make all Superstars sound the same. Jon Moxley called out the company before for scripting promo segments after he departed the company.

PWInsider recently reported that the promotion is giving Superstars the freedom to speak freely on the mic, allowing them to improvise more and more. The change came into effect several weeks ago, possibly even before Vince McMahon's retirement.

The report also stated that a large portion of Drew McIntyre's Donny Brook match against Sheamus was called in the ring. Many WWE matches are laid out spot-by-spot ahead of time.

The change was possibly in effect during last weekend's SummerSlam, where Drew cut an improvised style promo while interacting with a kid in the crowd.

Triple H could make big changes in WWE according to a former manager

Dutch Mentel, formerly known as Zeb Colter, believes Triple H will bring a significant change in the way the company hires writers.

Under Vince McMahon, the promotion hired writers with limited wrestling experience to add aspects of other types of entertainment to the brand. The Game, who is now Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations in the Stamford-based promotion, is in charge of writing and hiring.

Mantell recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Smack Talk." He speculated that the 16-time World Champion will surround himself with writers more experienced with wrestling:

"Vince, he didn’t want creative people to really have a lot of wrestling knowledge,” Mantell said. “I think we’ll see an end to that too. I think Triple H will put people on creative who have knowledge of the wrestling business, which I always thought was a silly requirement anyway (when McMahon preferred writers without wrestling knowledge).” [2:28-2:51]

Triple H has already made his mark on the WWE product. With the aforementioned changes, coupled with the return of released stars, fans are already embracing The Cerebral Assassin in his role.

