Jon Moxley fires shots at WWE and their scripted promos

Jon Moxley recently fired some shots at WWE, aiming for the promotion, specifically how scripted it is. Moxley even shared what his own reaction would have been if he had been handed a script.

The former AEW World Champion previously wrestled in WWE under the name Dean Ambrose. Moxley found much success with the company, winning every title WWE had to offer.

Speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, Jon Moxley shared his thoughts on WWE's scripted environment. He suggested that he would have reacted very poorly if given a script and would have even been deemed 'hard to work with'.

"At this time I didn’t know there were scripts. I would have not reacted very good. I would have reacted poorly to say the least to being handed a script, and then I would have been deemed hard to work with and a bad attitude and yada yada. It would have all just probably gone to s**t."

This is not the first time that Jon Moxley has been critical of his previous employers. Moxley's criticism of WWE suggests that he may never return to the company.

Jon Moxley has a biography coming out titled 'MOX'

Jon Moxley's last run with WWE didn't go as well as planned. The company botched his highly anticipated heel turn, and Moxley was left feeling extremely frustrated by the end of it.

Moxley has taken several shots at WWE and his former boss Vince McMahon in his upcoming biography titled 'MOX'. In fact, some excerpts from his books have been released online.

Moxley has certainly revealed a lot in his upcoming book, and it will be a pleasure to read it once it finally comes out. Are you excited about Jon Moxley's biography? Let us know in the comments!

