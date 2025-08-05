Former WWE Star to Debut in AEW & Dethrone Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Exploring the Possibility

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's return could be ruined by a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's debut on Dynamite. The star might dethrone The CEO to make her debut more impactful.Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing last year. She has been holding the title for more than 400 days while dominating all of her challengers. Meanwhile, former WWE star Dakota Kai could make her shocking All Elite Wrestling debut and dethrone Mercedes right away.Dakota Kai was released from WWE earlier this year after more than eight years with the company. She has not returned to the ring since her release, but many fans on the internet are expecting to see Kai in AEW as well. To make her debut more impactful, Tony Khan could have her show up on Dynamite this Wednesday.Mercedes Mone is also slated to return to programming this week for the first time since her loss to Toni Storm in AEW at All In: Texas. Assuming Dakota Kai makes her debut this Wednesday, she could confront Mercedes and challenge her for the TBS Title.This could lead to Mone getting dethroned by a debuting Dakota and could also kick off their feud. The CEO has also expressed interest in having a match with Dakota recently. It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai signs with All Elite Wrestling.Mercedes Mone's next title defense has been announcedAhead of her return on TV this Wednesday on Dynamite, it has been announced that Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025. There will be one challenger each from CMLL, STARDOM, and AEW.On Dynamite this week, Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will collide in a four-way encounter to determine who will represent AEW in the TBS Title match at Forbidden Door on August 24.Will we see Mone lose her title when AEW heads to London? Only time will tell.