Former WWE Star to Debut in AEW & Dethrone Mercedes Mone on Dynamite? Exploring the Possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:26 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Ex-WWE star may dethrone Mercedes Mone (Image source-Mercedes on X and WWE.com)

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone's return could be ruined by a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's debut on Dynamite. The star might dethrone The CEO to make her debut more impactful.

Ad

Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing last year. She has been holding the title for more than 400 days while dominating all of her challengers. Meanwhile, former WWE star Dakota Kai could make her shocking All Elite Wrestling debut and dethrone Mercedes right away.

Dakota Kai was released from WWE earlier this year after more than eight years with the company. She has not returned to the ring since her release, but many fans on the internet are expecting to see Kai in AEW as well. To make her debut more impactful, Tony Khan could have her show up on Dynamite this Wednesday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Mercedes Mone is also slated to return to programming this week for the first time since her loss to Toni Storm in AEW at All In: Texas. Assuming Dakota Kai makes her debut this Wednesday, she could confront Mercedes and challenge her for the TBS Title.

This could lead to Mone getting dethroned by a debuting Dakota and could also kick off their feud. The CEO has also expressed interest in having a match with Dakota recently. It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai signs with All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Mercedes Mone's next title defense has been announced

Ahead of her return on TV this Wednesday on Dynamite, it has been announced that Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship in a four-way match at Forbidden Door 2025. There will be one challenger each from CMLL, STARDOM, and AEW.

On Dynamite this week, Queen Aminata, Skye Blue, Alex Windsor, and Billie Starkz will collide in a four-way encounter to determine who will represent AEW in the TBS Title match at Forbidden Door on August 24.

Ad

Will we see Mone lose her title when AEW heads to London? Only time will tell.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications