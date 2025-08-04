Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence on blockbuster AEW return

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 10:19 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone's AEW return is inching closer (Image source: Mercedes on X)

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted to the announcement of her massive return this week with a message on social media. She is currently away from the company's programming despite being active in other promotions.

Following her first-ever loss in AEW to Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone has not been seen on TV. While she failed to capture the Women's World Title from Storm in Arlington, Mercedes still holds the TBS Title along with championships from other promotions. Amid her absence, The CEO recently won the PTW Women's Championship in Poland.

Mone is set to make a massive return on Wednesday's Dynamite. After AEW announced her comeback on X, The CEO broke silence on the subject with the following message:

"See you guys this weds on @TBSNetwork @StreamOnMax 🤑🤑🤑👀."

Mercedes Mone on wrestling Toni Storm at AEW All In

The match between Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Title at All In: Texas managed to deliver, with both stars giving it their all. It also had a shocking conclusion, as Mone suffered her first loss in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

In the recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, Mercedes revealed that she wanted to wrestle Storm again after their epic encounter in Texas.

"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.' I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star."
It remains to be seen what Mercedes' next move would be following her AEW return on Wednesday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

