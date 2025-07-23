  • home icon
"I want to do that again"- Mercedes Mone finally breaks silence after her heartbreaking loss at AEW All In

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:53 GMT
Mercedes Mone suffered her first singles loss at All In (Image via AEW
Mercedes Mone suffered her first singles loss at All In (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

AEW's All In: Texas pay-per-view was a hugely successful event for the promotion, featuring several exciting matches on the card. One of the most anticipated clashes heading into the event was the bout between Mercedes Mone and Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Mercedes Mone made her debut for All Elite Wrestling in March 2024 and had been undefeated in the promotion heading into All In. Many expected the CEO to continue her winning streak, but fans were left shocked after Mone suffered her first loss at the hands of Toni Storm at the PPV.

The 33-year-old has been absent from TV since her loss but has finally broken her silence. In the latest edition of Moné Mag, she talked about her match with the AEW Women's World Champion and hinted at a possible rematch in the future, and stated that she can’t wait to wrestle Toni again.

"Wrestling ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm was everything I hoped it would be—and more. And as I walked back through the curtain, one thought kept repeating in my head: ‘I want to do that again. I can’t wait to wrestle her again.'” Moné said.

The CEO even stated that Timeless Toni Storm was one of the reasons she moved to the All Elite promotion, as she wanted to wrestle her. She showered the champion with praise, calling her "a true star."

"I’d been waiting for this one for a long time—five years, maybe more. Part of the reason I signed with AEW was because I wanted to wrestle Toni Storm. She’s become such an incredible character and a true star. When the match finally happened at All In, everything felt aligned. The build-up, the energy, the entrance -was all perfect. Even before the bell rang, I could feel how special it was going to be," Moné said.
While Moné couldn't capture the Women's World Championship at All In, she still remains the TBS Champion and is on course for a record-breaking reign.

Mercedes Mone is set to wrestle outside of AEW

The CEO hasn't been seen on AEW television since her shocking loss at All In: Texas. It seems like fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the TBS Champion back in the promotion, as she's set to make her debut in Poland. The former Sasha Banks is scheduled to appear at Prime Time Wrestling on July 27.

The 33-year-old was involved in a feud with Toni Storm heading into the show, but will seemingly have to wait to get back to her feud as the Women's World Champion seems to be busy with Athena currently.

The ROH Women's World Champion has a guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's World Championship thanks to her Casino Gauntlet match win.

Quick Links

