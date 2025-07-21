  • home icon
  Mercedes Mone officially announced for blockbuster debut outside AEW

Mercedes Mone officially announced for blockbuster debut outside AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:13 GMT
Mercedes Mone set for a major appearance [Image Credit: star
Mercedes Mone set for a major appearance

AEW star Mercedes Mone is one of the top female stars in the promotion's locker room right now. She has been delivering great performances whenever she steps foot in the ring. When she became All Elite, she claimed that she would globalize and elevate their women's division to new heights.

The CEO currently holds six championships and has travelled the world to capture many of them. She has appeared in major independent promotions in the past year. While she was on the verge of winning her seventh title at All In: Texas, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defeated her, which was also her first loss in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, major news broke regarding Mercedes Mone. The TBS Champion will be appearing in Prime Time Wrestling, Poland. Many are wondering if she could capture her seventh championship on the international stage on July 27th, 2025, when she'll be in action in Poland.

Toni Storm talked about an intimate moment with Mercedes Mone

The AEW Women's World Champion pulled out all the stops at All In: Texas to ensure Mercedes Mone couldn't win her seventh title. The Timeless star broke The CEO's undefeated streak of over 400 days. Their rivalry had some interesting moments.

While speaking at All In's media scrum, Storm reflected on their feud and claimed that she had wanted to kiss Mone for a long time, which she did at the pay-per-view.

“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She did say one thing about me; she said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ You know what, she’s absolutely right; maybe I’m just a mark. So, I just wanted to kiss her, and I finally got to kiss her. I did not expect her to kiss me first; that was nice. But yes, I was always a big fan,” she said.
It will be interesting to see when the TBS Champion returns to AEW and what awaits her.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Harish Raj S
