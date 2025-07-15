  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW All In 2025
  • "I finally got to kiss her" - AEW star makes a big confession after intimate moment with Mercedes Mone

"I finally got to kiss her" - AEW star makes a big confession after intimate moment with Mercedes Mone

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 15, 2025 10:21 GMT
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone
AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: Mone's X profile]

Mercedes Mone's AEW title match this weekend at All In : Texas did not end in her favour, although she did end up sharing a surprisingly intimate moment with her opponent right before the finish. After the bout, the defending champion Toni Storm shared her thoughts on having kissed The CEO before sealing the win.

Ad

This past Saturday at the Globe Life Field stadium, The Timeless One put her AEW Women's World Title on the line against the winner of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Tournament, Mercedes Mone. After weeks of mind games and hostility, the erstwhile Sasha Banks took on Toni in a bid to add yet another championship to her name.

Unfortunately for Mone, Storm managed to retain her strap, securing the victory by planting her opponent with a turnbuckle Storm Zero piledriver. Right before hitting the move, however, Toni managed to stun Mercedes with a kiss. Addressing the moment during the media scrum after the pay-per-view, The Illustrious One stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I just always really wanted to do that, to be honest. She did say one thing about me, she said, ‘Toni, you’re a mark.’ You know what, she’s absolutely right, maybe I’m just a mark. So I just wanted to kiss her and I finally got to kiss her. I did not expect her to kiss me first, that was nice. But yes, I was always a big fan.” [H/T - Ringside News]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

By defeating "Six Belts Mone", Toni Storm handed the TBS Champion her first singles loss in the Jacksonville-based company.

Mercedes Mone broke her silence after AEW All In defeat

Mercedes Mone claimed multiple times during the build for All In : Texas that winning the AEW Women's World Championship was supposed to be her story. Unfortunately, The CEO came up short against Toni Storm last weekend after a competitive matchup.

Ad

Some time after her defeat at All In, Mercedes took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of herself making a toast to women's wrestling from the Wrestle Dynasty 2025 press conference from earlier this year.

"this is a cheers to women's wrestling," Mercedes said.

It remains to be seen how Mone will attempt to bounce back moving forward on All Elite programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications