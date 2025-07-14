Mercedes Mone breaks silence after shocking loss at AEW All In 2025

Mercedes Mone was in action at All In : Texas this weekend, competing for one of AEW's top championships. After falling short of her goal at the event, the erstwhile Sasha Banks has now broken her silence with a social media post.

Mercedes Mone defeated Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing 2025 to win this year's edition of the Women's Owen Hart Tournament, earning a shot at Toni Storm's title at All In. After weeks of trading barbs and eventual physical hostilities, The CEO and The Timeless One finally clashed one-on-one at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this past Saturday.

Mercedes came quite close to adding more gold to her name, and seemingly had her match against Storm won at various points. However, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion turned the tables and finally sealed the victory for herself with a devastating Storm Zero from off the turnbuckles. Just around a day after suffering her first singles loss in the Tony Khan-led company, Mone took to X/Twitter to share a screenshot of herself making a toast to women's wrestling at the Wrestle Dynasty 2025 press conference from earlier this year.

"this is a cheers to women's wrestling," Mercedes had said.

Check out Mercedes Mone's tweet below:

Despite her failure at dethroning Storm, Mercedes still holds the TBS Championship in All Elite Wrestling.

Results for AEW All In : Texas

AEW presented a star-studded card for its much-anticipated stadium show, All In : Texas, earlier this weekend. Besides Toni Storm vs Mercedes Mone, the main show featured eight more matches, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

The Opps (c) defeated The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd [World Trios Championships Match]

MJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match

Dustin Rhodes defeated Daniel Garcia, Kyle Fletcher and Sammy Guevara [4-Way Match for the vacant TNT Championship]

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay defeated The Young Bucks

Athena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match

The Hurt Syndicate (c) defeated The Patriarchy and JetSpeed [3-Way Match for the World Tag Team Championships]

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated International Champion Kenny Omega [Unified Championship Match]

Hangman Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley (c) [Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for fans this Wednesday on Dynamite.

