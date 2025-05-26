Toni Storm's AEW All In 2025 opponent officially confirmed

Toni Storm was in action this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing 2025. Her victory at the pay-per-view has confirmed who her opponent will be at All In : Texas - the latter being none other than 2025 Women's Owen Cup winner Mercedes Mone.

Earlier this month at Dynamite : Beach Break, Mina Shirakawa pinned Storm in a Four-Way World Title Eliminator Match also involving Skye Blue and AZM. The win earned The Venus of Pro Wrestling a shot at The Illustrious One's belt at Double or Nothing 2025. The two women had previously squared off at last year's Forbidden Door, with Toni retaining.

Shirakawa rolled into Arizona determined to become champion, and to that end quickly went after Storm's knees, which she had damaged this past Wednesday with a figure-four hold wrapped around the ring-post. However, the former WWE superstar dug deep and kept mounting hard-fought comebacks throughout the matchup.

Mina continued to dominate her opponent with a series of strikes and submissions targeting Storm's legs. However, the AEW Women's World Champion endured, even kicking out of Shirakawa's Glamorous Driver. Ultimately, a massive headbutt and a final Storm Zero allowed Toni to secure the win and retain her belt.

Earlier on the show, Mercedes Mone had defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after a hard-hitting battle. With Shirakawa in her rear view mirror, "Timeless" Toni Storm will be heading to All In : Texas, where she is now officially scheduled to defend her title against The CEO.

It remains to be seen if the TBS Champion will add the AEW Women's World Title to her collection of gold later this year.

