37-year-old star vows to take AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at Double or Nothing

A recently signed AEW star aims to capture the Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2025. She took out Storm on Dynamite ahead of the pay-per-view on Sunday.

The 37-year-old star in question is Mina Shirakawa. She made multiple appearances in All Elite Wrestling while being signed to STARDOM. This week, Tony Khan officially announced Shirakawa as the newest signing for the Jacksonville-based promotion with an All Elite graphic.

This Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025, Mina Shirakawa is slated to challenge Storm for the AEW Women's World Title. Ahead of the showdown, the Japanese sensation competed in a singles match against Julia Hart on Dynamite. The Timeless One was on commentary for the contest. After Shirakawa secured the win, she was attacked by Skye Blue before Storm came in for the save.

Storm and Mina Shirakawa engaged in a brawl after taking out both Skye Blue and Julia Hart. The 37-year-old brutalized the champion before officials came out to handle the situation. In an exclusive backstage promo after Dynamite, Shirakawa said:

"Toni Storm, you got a taste of what you are going to get at Double or Nothing. I have respect for you, and you are a timeless champion. But I will take your AEW Women's World Title, and I will show everyone wants Mina now." [0:00 - 0:27]

Toni Storm also had a message for her Double or Nothing opponent

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm sent a message to her opponent at Double or Nothing on Sunday, Mina Shirakawa. Last week on Dynamite: Beach Break, Shirakawa pinned Storm to earn the right to challenge her for the title. In an exclusive promo after the show last week, the former WWE star sent the following message to Shirakawa:

"You know the wonderful thing about the ghosts of my past is that they're all still very attractive. My busty little buttercup, you know if you just wanted to see me again, you could have just called. But I only have myself to blame. I asked the heavens for a challenge, and they sent me the H-Cup Angel. You know, if I retired from wrestling, I'd be very happy. But I don't wrestle to be happy, I wrestle to feel alive. Mina Shirakawa, Double or Nothing, let's live like we've never lived before!" Toni Storm said.

Both stars are looking to bring their A-game for the title match on Sunday. It remains to be seen who walks out of Double or Nothing 2025 as the AEW Women's World Champion.

