Tony Khan officially announces 37-year-old star is All Elite after AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has just made an official announcement regarding a popular star becoming All Elite. He posted this right after they were featured during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mina Shirakawa is no stranger to the promotion, as she has been featured multiple times despite being signed to Stardom. She was a major part of last year's edition of Forbidden Door, challenging Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

The Japanese star took on Julia Hart in singles action earlier tonight in AEW Dynamite's main event. She was able to sneak in a win with a roll-up pin. Post-match, she had a brief moment with Storm, whom she was challenging for the title again this weekend at Double or Nothing. Things got physical, and Mina left with the final laugh.

Tony Khan has taken to X/Twitter to officially announce that Mina Shirakawa is now All-Elite. He even posted her official graphic.

"She’s challenging for the AEW Women’s World Title at #AEWDoN THIS SUNDAY, and after her impressive win on #AEWDynamite + her altercation with World Champion Timeless Toni Storm tonight, now it’s official: @MinaShirakawa is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan wrote.

However, the 37-year-old signing with the company is old news, as reports came in a few weeks ago saying that she was signed and was set for a major push. She looks to have all the momentum heading into her rematch with Toni Storm this weekend. Could she pull off an upset? Only time will tell.

