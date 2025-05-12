Mariah May's former partner has signed with AEW; set to receive "immediate" push - Reports

A report regarding one of Mariah May's former partners has just come in. They are headed to AEW, where they are set to be immediately pushed. This will surely shake up the division.

Mina Shirakawa is a name that fans of the Tony Khan-led company are all too familiar with. She appeared for the first time in April last year, coming to the aid of The Glamour. The two were known as Rose Gold, a tag team that began during their time together in Stardom. They also won the Goddesses of Stardom Championship together.

Fightful Select has just confirmed that Mina Shirakawa has finally relocated to the United States and is set for an imminent debut as a member of the AEW roster. It was also mentioned that she is set for an immediate push within the company. Shirakawa is no stranger to competition within the promotion as she has challenged for the AEW Women's World Title on two separate occasions.

Mariah May is looking forward to Mina Shirakawa's relocation to the United States

A few days ago, Mina Shirakawa posted a heartfelt message on X/Twitter after she confirmed that she was moving out of her home in Japan to head on to a new journey in the United States.

Mariah May responded to this, posting a picture of them alongside one another with their backs turned. She was looking forward to seeing her former tag team partner, and she hinted at them possibly working together once more.

"I’m waiting for you. Us against the world, Mina," she wrote.

Reports have hinted that the former AEW Women's World Champion could be headed to WWE once her contract expires. Tony Khan could look to up the ante and find a way to make her stay. A reunion with Mina Shirakawa could be a good selling point for re-signing with the company.

Last time around, Mariah May turned on her best friend, and the two had a brief feud. The promotion could work on a storyline where they reconcile, and the two once more compete together as a tag team.

