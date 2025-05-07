AEW star bids emotional farewell

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 07, 2025 15:14 GMT
Wrestling fans attend AEW Dynasty 2025 and AEW All Out 2024
Wrestling fans attend AEW Dynasty 2025 and AEW All Out 2024 (Photo Credits: AEW on X, AEW Executive Kosha Irby on X)

AEW fans are celebrating a bittersweet happening today ahead of the next live Dynamite episode. A certain fan-favorite wrestler, who is no stranger to controversy, is saying goodbye to one fanbase while preparing to return to another. Rumors on the big return are swirling as AEW prepares for Double or Nothing VII.

Mina Shirakawa began her pro wrestling journey at age 31 in 2018. The Tokyo native made her name in Stardom and NJPW, then debuted for Tony Khan's ROH in March 2024. This led to her All Elite debut the following month and viral programs with Toni Storm and longtime friend-foe Mariah May. The 37-year-old finished up with Stardom in early April and announced her plans to return to All Elite Wrestling.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling is headed back to the United States. Shirakawa took to X (fka Twitter) today to announce that she is moving out of her home in the Japanese capital. The five-time Stardom champion and Eddie Kingston's favorite women's wrestler left an emotional message on her past and future and thanked The Land of The Rising Sun before heading to the airport.

"I cried so many tears in this room. But every morning, I chose to fight for my future. Hard times may come. But I’ll never give up. Thank you, Japan. [Japanese flag emoji] [airplane emoji] [American flag emoji] #MinaNow," Mina Shirakawa wrote with the photo below.
Shirakawa's last match for Tony Khan was a win over Leila Grey at the ROH TV tapings on April 12. Her last AEW bout was the loss to Mariah May at Winter Is Coming on December 11.

AEW Dynamite updated lineup for tonight

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Masonic Temple in Detroit for tonight's live Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

  • Adam Page will appear live
  • Will Ospreay will appear live
  • Renee Paquette hosts a sit-down interview with Jamie Hayter
  • Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli
  • The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and Mike Bailey
  • Women's World Championship Eliminator Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
  • Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kevin Knight
AEW will return to the same venue on Thursday night for a live Collision episode. The special edition will air live on TBS instead of the usual Saturday TNT timeslot.

