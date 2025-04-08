Popular 37-year-old star has joined AEW full-time [Reports]

AEW has finally signed another international star, according to the latest word going around backstage. The young company is headed to its seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV, and the marquee event is expected to be one of AEW's biggest ever. Now sources have revealed the key signing of a familiar face that could have a major role at the event.

Mina Shirakawa debuted in 2018 at age 31. After success in NJPW and Stardom, the Japanese star debuted for ROH in March 2024, then for All Elite Wrestling in April. Mainly working with longtime friend-foe Mariah May, Shirakawa's brief All Elite stints included title shots against Toni Storm at Forbidden Door and May at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite, which was her last date. Shirakawa recently announced plans to join AEW after finishing with Stardom, and her last date with the women's promotion was this past Sunday.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling is now All Elite, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. While not officially announced by AEW and Tony Khan, sources report that Shirakawa immediately went from her Stardom contract expiring on March 31 to being a member of the AEW roster.

Shirakawa's Dynamite return as a contracted talent has not yet been announced, but sources claim that the controversial grappler has inked a full-time deal, and now it comes down to when Khan wants to re-introduce the 5-time Stardom champion to the storylines. Shirakawa is moving back to the United States to be closer to work.

Mina Shirakawa has unique farewell before joining AEW

Mina Shirakawa is now headed to All Elite Wrestling full-time. She gave an emotional farewell after working three bouts on Sunday in Anjo, Aichi, Japan at the Tosho Arena for Stardom's Dream In Anjo: Tam Nakano Triumphant Return event.

In front of more than 1,000 fans, Mina first came out for the fifth match on the 9-match card, then wrestled her four Empress Nexus Venus stablemates in a Gauntlet Match that ended in a draw at 12 minutes. The next bout saw the 37-year-old wrestle 22 other Stardom talents in another Gauntlet that ended in a draw at 8 minutes.

The Venus finished her Stardom commitments by immediately wrestling longtime partner and opponent Tam Nakano to a 3-minute draw. Mina previously held the Artist of Stardom Championship with Nakano and Unagi Sayaka for 291 days; they have teamed up almost 100 times and wrestled more than 30 times.

