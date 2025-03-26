  • home icon
  "CHECKMATE WWE," "She's the one to beat Mercedes" - Fans erupt after popular star confirms AEW signing

"CHECKMATE WWE," "She's the one to beat Mercedes" - Fans erupt after popular star confirms AEW signing

By Marc Middleton
Modified Mar 26, 2025 17:29 GMT
WWE
WWE's Triple H and AEW's Mercedes Moné, fans at AEW Dynamite (Photo credits: wwe.com, allelitewrestling.com)

AEW has riled the pro wrestling world up with another significant talent acquisition. Controversy seems to find the Tony Khan-led company's latest fan-favorite signing, whom the roster is very familiar with. Now, after a major announcement, fans have reacted to the newest All Elite Wrestling roster member with varying feedback.

Mina Shirakawa made her wrestling debut in 2018 at age 31, inspired by WWE Hall of Famer Jushin "Thunder" Liger. The Japanese star has since made her name in Stardom, NJPW, and elsewhere. She debuted for All Elite Wrestling one year ago to work with and against Toni Storm and Mariah May. She failed to dethrone Storm at Forbidden Door and May on Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling had other high-profile matches with All Elite Wrestling stars, including the WrestleDynasty loss to Mercedes Moné in January. The bout saw The CEO capture the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship and retain her NJPW Strong Women's Championship. The five-time Stardom champion revealed this week that she was leaving the promotion for AEW.

Shirakawa's announcement brought a barrage of varying feedback from the world of wrestling. One common narrative is the belief that the signing means Mariah May will re-sign when her contract expires this year due to their friendship.

Many fans knocked WWE for missing out on the acquisition, while others were sure that Tony Khan finally found the wrestler to end Mercedes' undefeated streak and become TBS Champion. Some X/Twitter users shared negative feedback, as they predicted that Shirakawa would be regulated to the midcard in no time.

You can see some of the notable reactions below.

"This also basically confirms that Mariah is definitely not leaving," a person wrote.
"Not surprised nor shocked," a fan posted.
"She's the one to beat Mercedes Moné and take the TBS Title," wrote another fan.

Mercedes Moné takes a shot at top AEW star

Mercedes Moné is now on a mission to become "#4BeltzMoné" amid rumors of another champion vs. champion match with Athena.

The former WWE recently took to X to celebrate 834 days as ROH Women's World Champion. The CEO responded by dismissing Athena.

"800 days too long! #4BeltzMoné #AEWDynamite," Mercedes Moné wrote.

Mercedes and Athena shared the ring 43 times in WWE, but never in one-on-one action. They were on the same side in more than 35 of those matches. Their last televised match together came on December 28, 2018, as Moon and The Boss 'N' Hug Connection defeated The Riott Squad on RAW.

Edited by Pratik Singh
