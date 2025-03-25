Mercedes Moné refuses to get viral fan-turned-wrestler booked in AEW by 'daddy' Tony Khan: "Stay broke"

Mercedes Mone's undefeated AEW streak continues as she approaches one year with the company. Tony Khan is clearly high up on one of his biggest talent acquisitions, but now he's been pulled into another controversial beef. Moné is now facing a situation after heat with a popular fan-turned-wrestler.

Izzy Moreno first went viral in 2015 as Bayley's super-fan in WWE NXT. At TakeOver: Respect, Sasha Banks taunted Izzy and made her cry before failing to dethrone The Role Model in the 30-minute Iron Man main event. The Florida native was featured a few times over the years and decided on her career at age 8. Moreno debuted at age 16 on August 12, 2023, losing a 10-minute match to Jazmin Allure at Mission Pro Wrestling's Boiling Point. The current MPW Champion had a friendly fan-wrestler relationship with the wrestler now known as Mercedes Moné.

Chris Jericho and a young AEW fan went viral this week after the boy had a controversial exchange with the ROH World Champion. The CEO responded to the video and said she would've slapped the kid. Izzy replied with a photo of the flowers she received from Mercedes back in 2015 and jokingly asked why she was lying, as she likely would've apologized and given the boy flowers after the show. This did not sit well with the triple champion, as she replied:

"Kid, let’s be serious! You were literally hyperventilating crying. Your daddy needed to change your pull ups during the show. [ROTFL emoji]," Mercedes Moné wrote.

Izzy responded and pointed out that she was just 8 years old then but would turn 18 on May 1. She invited Mercedes to stop the smack talk and "tell your daddy @TonyKhan or whatever Indy promoter" so they could see who was really crying. The former WWE Superstar quickly fired back.

"Baby, I'm not getting you booked! Stay broke [tears of joy emoji]," Mercedes Moné wrote.

Moreno didn't back down from the wrestling veteran. Izzy wrote right back and continued to taunt Mercedes.

"Boo if you are scared just say you scared! Stay scared [nail polish emoji]," Izzy Moreno wrote.

Moreno has faced a few familiar faces in the Indies. She retained the MPW Championship over AEW's Thunder Rosa last August and failed to dethrone Leva Bates of the ALW Women's Championship that same month in a Triple Threat that included Kaci Lennox.

The lineup for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW will invade Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, MN, for Wednesday's Dynamite. Below is the updated lineup:

MJF gives his answer to MVP Tony Schiavone interviews Rated FTR Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Mark Davis Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe Brody King vs. Kyle Fletcher Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa Kenny Omega vs. Blake Christian

AEW will then air Saturday's Collision episode live in the normal two-hour timeslot. The show will take place at the Panther Arena on the campus of the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee.

