Chris Jericho breaks character in rare moment on AEW Collision

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as one of the all-time great pro wrestlers, and his reign at the top continues to generate buzz in AEW and ROH. The wrestling legend hit the five-month mark in his second reign as Ring of Honor's World Champion this past weekend. However, Jericho is now going viral for a must-see rare moment after a controversial storyline happening.

Ad

The Learning Tree has continued battling Bandido, Gravity, and other babyfaces. After Jericho de-masked Gravity and disrespected his family for weeks, Bandido began a mission to regain his brother's mask. The Most Wanted beat Johnny TV on AEW's Slam Dunk Sunday Collision, then ordered the veteran to bring the mask.

The former WWE star appeared, but the inaugural AEW World Champion continued his disrespect, resulting in a right hand to the face. After fighting them off, the babyface taunted the heels and ripped his brother's mask from Jericho's face.

Ad

Trending

Le Champion is going viral today for an off-TV exchange with a young fan after the segment on the AEW Slam Dunk Sunday episode. Jericho called the cameraman over after a boy named Axl gave a middle finger salute, then dared the kid to repeat the gesture, and he did while appearing to drop an expletive. The veteran bet the kid didn't know the gesture's meaning and dared him to explain or get grounded.

Ad

"Oh, f**k you! That's what it means! F**k you... that's what it means! [back-and-forth continues] How old are you, 51?" the young fan said.

Chris Jericho continued taunting the boy, who is said to be an aspiring pro wrestler who already trains in wrestling and Taekwondo. After lifting his shirt and asking the boy if he had abs like that, Axl raised his own shirt and received cheers as Johnny and members of The Learning Tree were clearly caught off-guard. Jericho then asked the kid how he got those abs, setting himself up for another burn.

Ad

"Working out a lot, unlike you!" the kid said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chris Jericho mocked the riled-up boy, declaring he will never be a champion. Axl doubted Jericho actually earned his title, but the veteran grappler dismissed the youngster, ordering him to his room.

Jericho then walked off with his chest in the air, proud of his last jab at the boy as Big Bill and Keith hyped him up. The trio of heels posed on the stage to boos while the ROH World Champion pointed to his abs to close the segment.

Ad

Chris Jericho and ROH are returning to pay-per-view

Ring of Honor will present its 18th Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on Friday, May 2. The big event will be held at Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. AEW Collision will take place the next night, live from the same venue.

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is being advertised for Supercard of Honor, along with World Television Champion Komander, Pure Champion Lee Moriarty, Women's World Champion Athena, and World Tag Team Champions The Sons of Texas. Tickets go on sale via early access on Tuesday, with the pre-sale beginning Thursday before the general on-sale starts next Monday via ROHtix.com.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Supercard of Honor 2024 was held during WWE's WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia. The 12-match card was headlined by Mark Briscoe dethroning Eddie Kingston of the World Championship. Chris Jericho did not work the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE