Major star OFFICIALLY confirms blockbuster move to AEW

AEW has done a great job in attracting free agents and huge top names to the company. Former champion and Japanese sensation Mina Shirakawa has confirmed that she will join All Elite Wrestling soon.

Mina Shirakawa debuted in Stardom in 2020. She is a two-time Artist of Stardom Champion. Shirakawa has also held the Goddess of Stardom, Wonder of Stardom, and Future of Stardom titles. She has competed for AEW on multiple occasions. Last year, she was a key part of the Toni Storm-Mariah May storyline and also challenged Storm for the Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door.

Shirakawa has not been seen on All Elite Wrestling TV since unsuccessfully challenging Mariah May for the Women's World Championship. They locked horns on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2024.

During a press conference on Stardom's YouTube channel, Mina Shirakawa officially announced her departure from the company. The popular star also confirmed that she would join All Elite Wrestling and was focused on challenging talents from all around the world.

"I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW. This marks the start of my challenge to compete on the world stage, which has been my goal since my debut."

In the past, Mina Shirakawa has spoken about her desire to win the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see if she can accomplish the goal after inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

