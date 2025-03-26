  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 7-time champion is leaving top promotion soon; heading to AEW [Reports]

7-time champion is leaving top promotion soon; heading to AEW [Reports]

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 26, 2025 08:28 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo: AEW Official Website]

According to recent reports, a top name in the industry will become a free agent as they finish up with their current company. Following this, it seems that they are to head to AEW.

Ad

Mina Shirakawa instantly became a fan favorite despite not being All Elite. She came in last year as Mariah May's long-time tag team partner and even got into a brief feud with 'Timeless' Toni Storm at Forbidden Door. Her last prominent on-screen appearance was her brief feud with Mariah in November after her own best friend betrayed her. She has not been seen since then.

Fightful Select has just reported that the Japanese star is closing out her time with Stardom and is said to relocate to America. They have confirmed that she will be headed to AEW, and a press conference is set to take place this week. This is said to be a move that Shirakawa has been planning for a while.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Two months ago, it was reported that other companies are interested in Mina Shirakawa and that WWE is unlikely to pursue her.

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa may reunite in AEW

Despite their ties being severed, The Glamour has always been vocal about how important Mina Shirakawa was to her. The two were tag team partners in Stardom, and they kept that friendship even when Mariah headed to All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Last month, Mariah joined a trend on X/Twitter by naming who she believed the "It Couple" was. She posted a picture of herself and Mina as her entry into this trend. Should the 37-year-old officially become All-Elite, a reunion on-screen between the two may be on the horizon.

Interestingly, Fightful Select reported this morning that Mariah May's contract with AEW is set to expire in the summer. Seeing how she has been booked, it seems that the company will look to strike up another deal with her. However, other outside companies may be interested.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी