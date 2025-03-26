7-time champion is leaving top promotion soon; heading to AEW [Reports]

According to recent reports, a top name in the industry will become a free agent as they finish up with their current company. Following this, it seems that they are to head to AEW.

Mina Shirakawa instantly became a fan favorite despite not being All Elite. She came in last year as Mariah May's long-time tag team partner and even got into a brief feud with 'Timeless' Toni Storm at Forbidden Door. Her last prominent on-screen appearance was her brief feud with Mariah in November after her own best friend betrayed her. She has not been seen since then.

Fightful Select has just reported that the Japanese star is closing out her time with Stardom and is said to relocate to America. They have confirmed that she will be headed to AEW, and a press conference is set to take place this week. This is said to be a move that Shirakawa has been planning for a while.

Two months ago, it was reported that other companies are interested in Mina Shirakawa and that WWE is unlikely to pursue her.

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa may reunite in AEW

Despite their ties being severed, The Glamour has always been vocal about how important Mina Shirakawa was to her. The two were tag team partners in Stardom, and they kept that friendship even when Mariah headed to All Elite Wrestling.

Last month, Mariah joined a trend on X/Twitter by naming who she believed the "It Couple" was. She posted a picture of herself and Mina as her entry into this trend. Should the 37-year-old officially become All-Elite, a reunion on-screen between the two may be on the horizon.

Interestingly, Fightful Select reported this morning that Mariah May's contract with AEW is set to expire in the summer. Seeing how she has been booked, it seems that the company will look to strike up another deal with her. However, other outside companies may be interested.

