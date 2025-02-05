Mariah May thinks she and 37-year-old AEW name are the "it couple"

Mariah May just commented on her relationship with a major AEW star. She claims that they are the "it couple."

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa developed a friendship during their time working at Stardom. During their time working for Stardom, they even captured the Goddesses of Stardom Championship. Hence, when Mariah moved to AEW, Mina followed her best friend. They were involved in many segments together and even maintained their friendship after the AEW Women's World Champion betrayed Toni Storm.

However, their relationship turned sour after Mariah tried to smash a bottle over Mina Shirakawa's head during her championship celebration at Full Gear 2024. Fortunately, Mina was able to duck in time and she tackled the Women's Champion off the stage, resulting in both of them crashing through a table. Following this, both women competed in a title match at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2024. However, it looks like Mariah still considers Mina her friend.

When asked by a fan to define "it couple" on social media, The Glamour posted a picture of herself with Shirakawa indicating what she thought of their relationship. Check out the tweet here:

Mariah May wants a match against Mercedes Mone

Mariah May's rise to the top of AEW's Women's division didn't take long. Within a few months of making her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Given The Glamour's ambitious nature, she isn't satisfied with one title and already wants to go after Mercedes Mone's TBS Title.

During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Mariah May said she wants a title vs. title match against Mercedes Mone. However, she isn't interested in any of The CEO's other title belts:

“We may as well. I say title for title. I’m not interested in this plethora of indie titles she’s now running around on TV with. I don’t care, I don’t want to cover up this body. I’m interested in the world title and the TBS Title because I’m in All Elite Wrestling, so I would love to hold both. Mariah Two Belts? How about that? But she kind of came in with her little M.M. initials, trying to steal my flame, and it hasn’t really worked out for her because I’m the World Champion, she’s not." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if we will get to see Mariah May vs. Mercedes Mone in the future.

