Mercedes Mone pays emotional tribute to WWE legend at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Mercedes Mone was in action tonight at AEW Double or Nothing, competing in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. The reigning TBS Champion paid tribute to WWE and pro wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero during the match.

The former Sasha Banks battled Jamie Hayter in the final round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament this weekend in Arizona. The winner of the match was set to earn a shot at the AEW Women's World Title at the promotion's upcoming stadium event, All In: Texas.

The CEO found herself evenly matched against the hard-hitting Hayter, who matched the former WWE Superstar's aggression and toughness with her own power and technique. However, Mercedes kept up her assault on the former Women's Champion, even breaking out the legendary Eddie Guerrero's "3 Amigos" suplexes on Jamie to punish her back in preparation for her Statement Maker submission move.

Hayter fought back tooth and nail, and seemingly had the match won towards the end after a devastating tombstone piledriver on her opponent. However, it was Mone who ultimately countered Jamie with a surprise DDT roll-up sequence to pick up the victory.

It remains to be seen whether the 2025 Women's Owen Cup winner will face Toni Storm or Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship at this year's All In.

