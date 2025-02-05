Former WWE star to go on a hiatus due to backstage frustration in AEW? Exploring the possibility

AEW is currently running an interesting storyline between former WWE Superstars Ricochet and Swerve Strickland. The two are set to go head-to-head this week.

They have been feuding for a while now. A few weeks into the rivalry, The Human Highlight Reel and The Realest Star will face each other in a singles match at Wednesday Night Dynamite. This will be the first time the two will come face to face in a match.

All Elite Wrestling announced on X, "#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! @GatewayArena | Atlanta, GA LIVE at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax @swerveconfident vs @KingRicochet War will be waged on the worldwide stage on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite in Atlanta when Swerve Strickland battles Ricochet!"

There is a 50-50 chance that any of the two talented stars could win the upcoming match on Dynamite. But if Ricochet loses against Swerve Strickland, he could snap. He is already frustrated with the roster and the fans treating him as the underdog.

His loss to Swerve could send him in a spiral and he could rant out his frustrations in a backstage segment after the match. The former WWE United States Champion could even go as far as to take some time off to deal with the disappointment. He could then return after a few weeks to target a new opponent.

However, the aforementioned angle is pure speculation at this moment. All Elite fans will have to tune in to find out how the storyline unfolds.

What did Ricochet and Swerve Strickland say ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite?

Both the stars had something to get off their chests ahead of their upcoming bout. Strickland took to X (fka Twitter) to demean Ricochet by claiming he's already surpassed the latter before even stepping inside the ring against him. While Mr. High Fly addressed all the fans who turned their backs on him:

"I came here ready to be a hero to you people and you turned your backs on me. Tomorrow, this is for all of you. #Ahaaa," wrote Ricochet.

The fans at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, will be eager to witness the clash between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet. It will be interesting to see who will triumph.

