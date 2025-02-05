Menacing AEW star tweets bold message a day before Dynamite

One of last year's major AEW acquisitions is slowly establishing itself as a compelling and dangerous heel. The star in question, Ricochet, has left an ominous message for his followers on social media ahead of this match against a former World Champion.

The pioneering high-flyer made headlines with his All Elite Wrestling debut at All In last year. However, he subsequently failed to capture the International Championship and lost to Kazuchika Okada in the Continental Classic semi-finals at Worlds End.

After his defeat at the hands of The Rainmaker, Ricochet would be further humiliated by Swerve Strickland in conjunction with the audience. This followed on the heels of The One and Only receiving increasingly hostile responses from fans in the arenas and finally led to him snapping on the former AEW World Champion and bloodying him with scissors on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2025.

The rivalry between Swerve and Ricochet is scheduled to culminate in a singles bout this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite. Ahead of the match over seven years in the making, The Human Highlight Reel took to X/Twitter to briefly spell out his motivations heading into the showdown.

"I came here ready to be a hero to you people and you turned your backs on me. Tomorrow, this is for all of you. #Ahaaa," wrote Ricochet.

Ricochet last faced Strickland one-on-one at MLW One-Shot 2017 in a 30+ minute match, with the latter emerging victorious.

Ricochet had another confrontation with Swerve Strickland on AEW Collision

Ricochet escaped Swerve Strickland's clutches last week on AEW Dynamite by literally holding a pair of scissors to AR Fox's neck. However, the former Moghul Embassy leader caught up with The Highlight of The Night.

Strickland proceeded to fire off against Ricochet, seemingly calling him out for being inauthentic to fans and supposedly losing their respect in the process.

"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing [sic] people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," Swerve Strickland said.

The Future of Flight responded in kind, bringing up the loss suffered by The Realest against Hangman Page at All Out 2024. It remains to be seen which of the two men will leave Atlanta victorious this Wednesday.

