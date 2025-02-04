Swerve Strickland reveals he didn't want former WWE Superstar in AEW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 04, 2025 11:05 GMT
AEW Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion. [Images via The Realest's X & WWE.com]

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has admitted that he didn't want a former WWE Superstar in Tony Khan's promotion. The two stars have been in a personal feud for weeks.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, The Realest will square off with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. The Future of Flight showed his vicious side when he gave Swerve Strickland a brutal beatdown with a pair of scissors a few weeks ago to establish his heel turn.

Ahead of their match, The New Flavor and Ricochet confronted each other during a backstage segment on Collision last Saturday. During the promo, Strickland disclosed that he didn't want The One And Only in All Elite Wrestling when the latter announced that he was a free agent after leaving the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year. The Realest also took a shot at The Highlight of The Night's 'Resident Superhero' gimmick in WWE.

also-read-trending Trending
"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing [sic] people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," Swerve Strickland said. [0:08-0:35]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Swerve Strickland warned the former WWE star before AEW Dynamite

During their confrontation this past weekend, Swerve Strickland sent a warning to the former WWE United States Champion ahead of their in-ring showdown. The former AEW World Champion said that Ricochet can't win a fight "against the most dangerous man" in the Jacksonville-based company.

"In less than a week, February 5th, in Atlanta, Georgia, I'm going to show you that there's levels to this. This isn't gonna be no [sic] 'athletic exhibition' or no 'showcase of the innovators;' this is gonna be a fight, and you cannot win in a fight against the most dangerous man in AEW," he said. [0:36-0:54]

Fans will have to wait and see who will prevail when Ricochet and Swerve lock horns this Wednesday.

If you use parts from the above quotes, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी