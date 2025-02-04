Swerve Strickland reveals he didn't want former WWE Superstar in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has admitted that he didn't want a former WWE Superstar in Tony Khan's promotion. The two stars have been in a personal feud for weeks.

This Wednesday on Dynamite, The Realest will square off with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. The Future of Flight showed his vicious side when he gave Swerve Strickland a brutal beatdown with a pair of scissors a few weeks ago to establish his heel turn.

Ahead of their match, The New Flavor and Ricochet confronted each other during a backstage segment on Collision last Saturday. During the promo, Strickland disclosed that he didn't want The One And Only in All Elite Wrestling when the latter announced that he was a free agent after leaving the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year. The Realest also took a shot at The Highlight of The Night's 'Resident Superhero' gimmick in WWE.

Trending

"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing [sic] people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," Swerve Strickland said. [0:08-0:35]

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Swerve Strickland warned the former WWE star before AEW Dynamite

During their confrontation this past weekend, Swerve Strickland sent a warning to the former WWE United States Champion ahead of their in-ring showdown. The former AEW World Champion said that Ricochet can't win a fight "against the most dangerous man" in the Jacksonville-based company.

"In less than a week, February 5th, in Atlanta, Georgia, I'm going to show you that there's levels to this. This isn't gonna be no [sic] 'athletic exhibition' or no 'showcase of the innovators;' this is gonna be a fight, and you cannot win in a fight against the most dangerous man in AEW," he said. [0:36-0:54]

Expand Tweet

Fans will have to wait and see who will prevail when Ricochet and Swerve lock horns this Wednesday.

If you use parts from the above quotes, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback