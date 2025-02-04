Swerve Strickland reveals he didn't want former WWE Superstar in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has admitted that he didn't want a former WWE Superstar in Tony Khan's promotion. The two stars have been in a personal feud for weeks.
This Wednesday on Dynamite, The Realest will square off with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a singles match after weeks of animosity between the two. The Future of Flight showed his vicious side when he gave Swerve Strickland a brutal beatdown with a pair of scissors a few weeks ago to establish his heel turn.
Ahead of their match, The New Flavor and Ricochet confronted each other during a backstage segment on Collision last Saturday. During the promo, Strickland disclosed that he didn't want The One And Only in All Elite Wrestling when the latter announced that he was a free agent after leaving the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year. The Realest also took a shot at The Highlight of The Night's 'Resident Superhero' gimmick in WWE.
"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing [sic] people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," Swerve Strickland said. [0:08-0:35]
Swerve Strickland warned the former WWE star before AEW Dynamite
During their confrontation this past weekend, Swerve Strickland sent a warning to the former WWE United States Champion ahead of their in-ring showdown. The former AEW World Champion said that Ricochet can't win a fight "against the most dangerous man" in the Jacksonville-based company.
"In less than a week, February 5th, in Atlanta, Georgia, I'm going to show you that there's levels to this. This isn't gonna be no [sic] 'athletic exhibition' or no 'showcase of the innovators;' this is gonna be a fight, and you cannot win in a fight against the most dangerous man in AEW," he said. [0:36-0:54]
Fans will have to wait and see who will prevail when Ricochet and Swerve lock horns this Wednesday.
If you use parts from the above quotes, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.