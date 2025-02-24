Former WWE star to replace Jon Moxley as the leader of Death Riders after AEW Revolution? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE star could take over as the leader of Death Riders after kicking the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, out of the group. The potential move could be executed after the main event of Revolution 2025.

Jon Moxley formed the Death Riders months ago, and the group has been wreaking havoc on the roster ever since. However, there could be some cracks in the faction in the coming weeks as former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) could replace Moxley as the leader.

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, Moxley is slated to defend his World Title against Cope (fka Edge). Cope has set his sights on the gold ever since his return at Worlds End 2024 and has been targeting The One True King and the Death Riders. If The Rated-R Superstar dethrones Moxley at Revolution, a big shift could take place in the villainous stable.

After Jon Moxley possibly loses the AEW World Title in the main event of Revolution, the rest of the Death Riders could betray him. This could allow Claudio Castagnoli to take over as the group's new leader.

Castagnoli might consider Moxley as the weak link if he loses the World Title. Later on, The Swiss Cyborg could also recruit new members to the faction to continue its goal of taking over the company.

Veteran declared Jon Moxley as the worst wrestler in the world

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently labeled Jon Moxley as the worst wrestler in the world, considering his current run in AEW. On his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette said the following:

"Moxley jumps up like a maniac running around, cussed, and then the heels wandered around while Moxley acted like the tough guy and flipped everybody the bird. It was like garbage championship wrestling with a budget. After all the other self-inflicted wounds and bad booking decisions, it may be this low-class clown that kills this whole thing. He is the worst wrestler in the world."

Many have been critical of Moxley's ongoing Death Riders storyline. It remains to be seen whether he finally loses his AEW World Title at Revolution.

