Jim Cornette declares current AEW star as the "worst wrestler in the world"

AEW and its talent often get thrashed by veterans of professional wrestling. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has declared All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley as the worst wrestler in the world.

Jon Moxley returned as a heel last year in AEW. He formed The Death Riders and defeated Bryan Danielson for the World Title at the WrestleDream PPV event. Pac, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders are also draped in gold as current World Trios Champions. The Death Riders storyline is currently the main focus of the promotion, but Jim Cornette is not fond of that.

In the recent edition of the Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the aftermath of Jon Moxley's match at Grand Slam Australia. He slammed Moxley for acting like a tough guy and called him the worst wrestler in the world.

"[Jon] Moxley jumps up like a maniac running around cussed and then the heels wandered around while Moxley acted like the tough guy and flipped everybody the bird. It was like garbage championship wrestling with a budget. After all the other self inflicted wounds and bad booking decisions, it may be this low class clown that kills this whole thing. He is the worst wrestler in the world." [From 8:38 - 9:18]

How AEW World Champion Jon Moxley became a mentor for Marina Shafir

Marina Shafir aligned herself with Jon Moxley in August 2024. In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, the female star revealed she reached out to Moxley for help, which eventually led to Moxley becoming her mentor. Marina claimed that it played a huge part in what the fans see today in AEW.

"I went right up to Mox and went, 'I need help!' I know I got something but if I don't get help, it will just get wasted. And maybe, you can help me.' We exchanged info, and I got connected with Sami Callihan and then Matt Farmer, who runs Defy Wrestling. I just started doing shows. And eventually, he [Jon Moxley] just started mentoring me. It just kind of evolved into where I am now," she said.

We will have to wait and see how long The Death Riders storyline runs in All Elite Wrestling.

