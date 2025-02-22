"I need help" - Ex-WWE star reached out to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for huge career favor; credits Death Riders leader for career resurgence

The Death Riders is currently one of AEW's most feared factions. Born from the ashes of the Blackpool Combat Club, this group consists of leader Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and the AEW World Trios Champions, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC.

Marina Shafir's career has seen a resurgence in recent months. After a three-year stint in WWE from 2018 to 2021, she made her in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling in December 2021. However, the 36-year-old hardly received opportunities to showcase her abilities initially. After allying with The Purveyor of Violence, she has been getting a lot of TV time. Furthermore, the former WWE star has become one of Moxley's most trusted comrades.

Recently, the Moldovan native was interviewed by Chris Jericho on the latter's Talk Is Jericho podcast. During the interaction, Shafir spoke about how the reigning AEW World Champion helped her and eventually became her mentor.

"I went right up to Mox and went, 'I need help!' I know I got something but if I don't get help, it will just get wasted. And maybe, you can help me.' We exchanged info, and I got connected with Sami Callihan and then Matt Farmer, who runs Defy Wrestling. I just started doing shows. And eventually, he [Jon Moxley] just started mentoring me. It just kind of evolved into where I am now." she said. [53:00 to 53:51]

AEW star Marina Shafir on managing work and motherhood

Marina Shafir is married to former AEW International Champion Roderick Strong. They have a son named Troy.

In the above-mentioned interview, The Death Riders member spoke about the struggles of balancing work with family.

"I don't ever want to take away from his little world that he is creating and actually making it about that at home. When we get home, it helps. That's what I've learned so far," she said.

Marina Shafir is the reigning Defy Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if she wins singles gold in Tony Khan's promotion in the future.

