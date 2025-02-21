"She didn't give a sh*t" - Death Riders member discusses unique relationship with Ronda Rousey; heaps praise on controversial former WWE star

The Death Riders' Marina Shafir had a fruitful 2024. Her career has taken off as she is now one of the top names in the company. Interestingly, like many other AEW roster members, she once performed under WWE's banner.

Marina Shafir has a rich background in judo and mixed martial arts. The legendary group of female fighters, The Four Horsewomen, consisted of her, Jessamyn Duke, Shayna Baszler, and former WWE Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Rousey is one of the most controversial names in recent WWE history because, after she left the company, she was critical of her time there. Furthermore, she criticized Vince McMahon and other executives. Meanwhile, Shafir and Rousey have a very tight friendship. They trained together, and Shafir has immense respect and admiration for her friend.

In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast, she heaped praise on the UFC Hall of Famer and called the 38-year-old her best friend.

"She was and is still so competitive. Just her big picture mentality was her driving force. And you knew about it and you could feel it as soon as she walked into the room. It was the most inspiring. It was just cool. Like I could call her my best friend. That was it. She didn't give a s*it. She just got the job done," said Shafir. [From 23:47 - 24:12]

The Death Riders' Marina Shafir on balancing work with marriage to Roderick Strong and motherhood

In the same podcast mentioned above, the Death Riders member spoke on the struggles of balancing work with her marriage to AEW star Roderick Strong and also elaborated on how hard it has been for her to be a present mother.

"All the extra time we get is put into Troy and his extracurricular activities. I don't ever want to take away from his little world that he is creating and actually making it about that at home. When we get home, it helps. That's what I've learned so far," said the Death Riders' member.

Marina Shafir is the reigning Defy Women's Champion. She joined AEW in 2021.

