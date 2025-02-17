Death Riders member sends a message after Jon Moxley chokes out Cope at AEW Grand Slam

A member of The Death Riders sent out a message following the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley choking Cope (fka Edge) out at Grand Slam 2025. The message was sent on behalf of Moxley.

The Death Riders member, Marina Shafir had some strong words after what happened at AEW Grand Slam 2025 in Australia. The World Champion, Jon Moxley teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Cope and The Switchblade, Jay White in a Brisbane Brawl which was a brutal encounter.

Wheeler Yuta and Shafir also interfered during the bout as it shockingly ended with Moxley choking Cope out with a sleeper hold to win the match. The crowd in Brisbane was not at all happy about the result as they booed The Death Riders. Following the events that took place at Grand Slam 2025, Marina sent a message.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marina Shafir sent out a message seemingly on behalf of the AEW World Champion. Shafir wrote the following strong words in her post with some of her pictures from the Grand Slam event:

"Do not push a man to violence, if violence is what he has dedicated his life to perfecting #DeathRiders #aewgrandslam."

Jon Moxley's AEW World title match for Revolution is official

At Worlds End 2024, Cope (fka Edge) made his blockbuster return and he has been feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders ever since. After weeks of denying the challenge, Moxley finally agreed to put his AEW World title on the line against the Rated 'R' Superstar last week on Dynamite. The World title match has been made official for Revolution 2025 as well.

Although many believe that Moxley is going to retain his AEW World title at Revolution, him choking out Cope at Grand Slam Australia has made things a little unpredictable. Fans will have to wait and see who walks out of Revolution the World Champion.

