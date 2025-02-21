"Its just chaos all the time," the Death Riders' Marina Shafir talks juggling work with marriage to Roderick Strong and motherhood

Every member of the Death Riders is violent, dangerous, and unpredictable. This faction was formed from the ashes of the Blackpool Combat Club. They currently consist of leader/AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli & PAC, and Marina Shafir.

Marina Shafir joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021. Her start in the company was quite slow. She featured sporadically on Dynamite, Rampage, and Dark and delivered stellar performances. However, she never entered the main event picture. Ever since she joined the Death Riders, her career has seen an upward trajectory. Moxley seemingly trusts her immensely, and she has become one of the most feared women on the AEW roster.

Interestingly, Shafir is married to Undisputed Kingdom's Roderick Strong. The couple have a son named Troy and on the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho Podcast, she opened up on the struggle of juggling work and her family.

"Its just chaos all the time. All the extra time we get is put into Troy and his extracurricular activities. I don't ever want to take away from his little world that he is creating and actually making it about that at home. When we get home, it helps. That's what I've learned so far. Its chaos man. It feels like a roller coaster every week. Because we just don't know how work is gonna go. How Troy's schedule is gonna go is he gets sick, if we need to coordinate things......we have all hands on deck every week," said Shafir. [From 4:10 - 5:02]

The Death Riders' Jon Moxley vowed to end Cope's career at Revolution 2025

At Revolution 2025, the Death Riders' leader Jon Moxely will defend the AEW World Title against Adam Copeland. On this week's Dynamite, the Purveyor of Violence sent a stern warning to his opponent, promising to end the WWE Hall of Famer's career if he showed up to wrestle.

"He made a challenge to me, but I about popped his head off. If he shows up to Revolution, I will finish the job!" said Moxley. [H/T: allelitewrestling.com]

Jon Moxley became World Champion at WrestleDream 2024 after brutally defeating previous champion Bryan Danielson.

