Death Riders member makes terrifying declaration following AEW Dynamite

The Death Riders have been wreaking havoc since the faction was formed. This group consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir, led by former WWE star Jon Moxley. Interestingly, everyone apart from Shafir currently holds titles. Moxley is the reigning AEW World Champion while Yuta, Castagnoli, and PAC are the current World Trios Champions.

The Death Riders are currently in an intense feud with former TNT Champion Adam Copeland (Cope) and the Switchblade, Jay White. At Grand Slam Australia, Moxely and Castagnoli dominated the duo in a Brisbane Brawl. Now, the Purveyor of Violence is set to defend his title against the Rated R Superstar at Revolution 2025.

Although it is difficult to predict the winner, Castagnoli recently made a terrifying declaration on Instagram. Numerous AEW locker room members have fallen victim to the faction's mode of operation. They are unmerciful and brash, and only speak the language of violence. The King of Swing made it clear that they were moving full steam ahead and that more in the locker room were in danger.

He posted a picture of him, Yuta, Shafir, and Moxley, and the caption read:

"The Movement is Ours."

Castagnoli joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Before signing the the Jacksonville-based company, he was a WWE star.

The Death Riders' leader, Jon Moxley, warned Cope on Dynamite

On this week's Dynamite, a backstage interview involving Renee Paquette and Willow Nightingale was interrupted by The Death Riders.

Soon after, the group entered the squared circle, and reigning AEW World Champion Moxley delivered a strong promo where he asserted his authority. Additionally, he promised to end his Cope's career at Revolution.

"I’m the champion of the world which means this is my microphone, this is my building, you’re sitting in my damn seats. So nobody comes into my house and lays down some challenge to me. I don’t care if they’re the ‘Rated R Superstar’. Adam Copeland isn’t here. He’s probably still face down in the dirt in Australia. He made a challenge to me but I about popped his head off. If he shows up to Revolution, I will finish the job!" said Moxley. [H/T AEW's official website]

Jon Moxley was signed to WWE from 2011 to 2019. He was a member of the popular Shield faction.

