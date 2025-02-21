Wrestling veteran convinced released WWE star is a good fit for AEW (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran believes a recently released WWE Superstar could be a good fit for AEW. This might surprise some fans.

Sonya Deville was let go by WWE a few weeks back as she was released from her contract. That surprised many fans, given that she was a popular star but was let go without much notice. She recently opened up about her exit and said that she was shocked.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has now weighed in on the issue and said that Sonya would be a good fit for AEW and that he could see her in an authority-type role. Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:

“She did not do a bad job when she was in that authority role... I could see her going to AEW in a role like that. Even just for the women. I could definitely see her in a role like that, and I think she will be really good in.” [6:10 - 6:34]

EC3 reveals very few know about WWE releases

As mentioned, Sonya Deville recently expressed shock at learning about her release from WWE.

In the same episode, EC3 spoke about that and said that very few people know about wrestlers being released and that there could be a disconnect. He said:

“There's only really a handful of people who know who's on the bubble or who's going to be released. And then there's even a smaller handful of people who know it's actually going to happen. So, I think that could be a real easy disconnect that...media, tour, booked by this person is lost in the shuffle.” [03:02-03:30]

Sonya Deville’s release has undoubtedly surprised many people, and it will be interesting to see what she does next.

