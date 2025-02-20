Sonya Deville FINALLY opens up about her WWE exit

Sonya Deville was released from WWE on February 7. Today, the star has officially broke her silence on her departure from the company.

The 31-year-old signed with the sports entertainment giant in 2015 and began her professional wrestling career on the NXT brand. She found success teaming with Mandy Rose as Fire & Desire and also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Chelsea Green. The Jersey Devil's most recent alliance was with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler as Pure Fusion Collective on Monday Night RAW.

On the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast, Sonya Deville revealed that she received a phone call from WWE during contract negotiations. She expected the call to confirm their agreed-upon terms. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion informed The Pride Fighter that they would not be renewing her contract, which shocked her.

"I got a phone call - we were in the middle of negotiations and so I thought the phone call was going to be....the middle ground that we met on, an agreement, a contract, and it was, 'We are not renewing your contract.' For complete transparency, which this is the first time I'm saying this; I was shocked," Deville said. [From 00:53 to 01:22]

You can watch the full video below:

Sonya Deville claimed everyone in WWE was like family to her

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion reflected on her decade-long tenure, emphasizing the strong bonds she formed with colleagues across the company. Daddy Deville explained that after a decade of working together, the environment felt like a family, encompassing everyone from backstage personnel to on-screen talent.

In the same episode, Sonya Deville suggested that this familial atmosphere contributed to the unexpected nature of her departure.

"There's so many things to lead us to the mindsets we were in leading up to the phone call. [The] fact that I had been there for 10 years, the fact that I had a great relationship with almost everybody, from backstage to talent to across the board, and everyone was like family. You work somewhere for 10 years consecutively, you become like a family. So it was unexpected," she added. [From 02:18 to 02:45]

The wrestling world will have to wait and see what Deville's next chapter looks like. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old will compete in other promotions.

Please credit the Daria & Toni Unwrapped podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

