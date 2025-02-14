RAW Superstar confirms she has been let go by WWE; Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Carmella & others react

A WWE RAW Superstar has confirmed her release from the company. The star is no longer with the company going forward. Several stars have now reacted.

Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Carmella, and several other stars reacted after Sonya Deville finally broke her silence following her release. She spoke up earlier today and asked fans to stay tuned to whatever was next for her. The star's colleagues came to show their love and support on X/Twitter and Instagram. They showed her love and commented their support at the same time.

This was her first time commenting on her leaving WWE, and confirmed that now, she was ready for her next chapter.

"See what's next. @netflix."

Her post can be seen below:

The comments and support from the stars can be seen in the picture below. Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, and others reacted, while Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Carmella, Maxxine, and Nia Jax left comments to show their support for the star in this difficult time.

Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Natalya, etc. all showed love (Credit: Sonya Deville's Instagram)

While Deville has teased that there is something big on the horizon for her, as of now, there's no confirmation as to what that could be. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the star after leaving WWE.

