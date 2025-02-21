  • home icon
  • Very few in WWE know who will be released, says veteran; it's a secret (Exclusive)

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 21, 2025 01:30 GMT
Sonya Deville recently revealed that she was shocked to learn that WWE did not want to renew her contract. A pro wrestling veteran who spoke about the matter revealed that very few have access to such information.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge, former WWE superstar EC3 opened up about how contract expiration and release work within the Stamford-based promotion. He claimed that only a handful of people know about it.

"There's only really a handful of people who know who's on the bubble or who's going to be released. And then there's even a smaller handful of people who know it's actually going to happen. So, I think that could be a real easy disconnect that...media, tour, booked by this person is lost in the shuffle," said EC3 [03:02-03:30]
Check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
EC3 suggested that this could be a very easy disconnect, and this is possibly why Sonya Deville was "lost in the shuffle." In other words, although she was in the midst of contract negotiations and was promoting WWE, it is quite possible that Triple H & Co. may have already planned for her to leave once her contract ran out.

It certainly is food for thought, especially considering Deville was under the impression that they were going to negotiate further when she got the phone call about her contract not being renewed. But, at the end of the day, this is just speculation.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
