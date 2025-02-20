Chris Jericho's advice of 'everything to do with former WWE star must die', reveals Matt Cardona, was "100% right"

Matt Cardona recently said former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's advice about killing his popular WWE persona was right. Cardona also opened up on his experience working for All Elite Wrestling.

Cardona has been one of the biggest names on the independent wrestling scene since his release from WWE in 2020. He also performed in AEW back in 2020 when he teamed up with Cody Rhodes in a new character. The Indy God recently discussed a piece of advice he received from Chris Jericho at that time.

On his YouTube channel, Cardona disclosed that Jericho told him to kill his WWE gimmick, Zack Ryder, and the advice seemingly turned out to be 100% right.

"When I came to AEW, I did something with Cody Rhodes, had this brand new shirt that said, 'Strong Island,' ripped it off, I was all jacked up and I threw up the 'LI' hand sign. I'm like, 'Yeah, Zack Ryder is dead but I can still do the LI, I'm from Long Island.' Jericho said, 'No, never do it again, everything that is associated with Zack Ryder needs to die,' and he was 100% right. [The] shirt was still the best-selling shirt of the week, though [laughs]," Cardona said. [6:14 - 6:34]

Since departing WWE, Cardona has become The Indy God. He has wrestled for many companies, including the NWA, GCW, and TNA.

Matt Cardona recently had a world title match with Chris Jericho

After facing Cope on Collision in March 2024, Matt Cardona had a feud with Chris Jericho two months ago. Jericho and Cardona collided in an ROH World Title match at the Final Battle pay-per-view. The crowd in Hammerstein Ballroom was fully behind The Indy God, rooting for him to win the gold, but he failed.

Fans expect Cardona to make more AEW appearances in the future. Only time will tell what's next for The Indy God in pro wrestling.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Matt Cardona's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

